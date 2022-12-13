Mississippi State Releases Latest Update on Mike Leach as Coach Remains in 'Critical' Condition

Mississippi State football released its most recent statement on the condition of head coach Mike Leach, who was transported to UMCC on Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue" that has been undisclosed, early on Monday.

"Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson," the statement read. "Mike's family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests their family's privacy be respected at this time."

"That is the extent of the information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition and the university will make no other comment at this time. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available."

Sources informed us at approximately 11 p.m. CT on Sunday that the "situation continued to be serious," saying that Leach was still fighting and to continue to keep him and his family in your prayers.

Leach, 61, is in his currently on his third head-coaching job after much success at Texas Tech (2000-2009) and Washington State (2012-2019). The Air Raid guru named the AFCA national Coach of the Year in 2018.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football program in the interim.