Zach Arnett Comments on Hire of David Turner As Defensive Line Coach

Mississippi State has hired veteran coach David Turner as the new defensive line coach for the Bulldogs, the team announced today.

Turner has worked in the SEC for several years, working with football programs such as Florida, Kentucky, and Alabama. He coached Mississippi State's defensive line unit during two stints from 2007-2009 and again in 2013-2015.

Turner also was Texas A&M's defensive line coach from 2016-2017, where he coached future NFL first overall draft pick Myles Garrett.

This hire comes as new Bulldog head coach Zach Arnett continues to round up his new coaching staff. The Bulldogs recently promoted linebackers coach Matt Brock to defensive coordinator and are still in the market for an offensive coordinator.

"We're happy to welcome David Turner back to the Mississippi State Family," Arnett said. "When you tune in to the NFL on Sundays, you will see the best defensive linemen in the league who were recruited, signed and developed by Coach Turner. Having spent two decades in the SEC, he understands what it takes to compete at the line of scrimmage in this conference. His experience, reputation and proven track record coaching some of the most dominant defensive lines in the country will make him a huge asset for our players and staff."

Considered one of the top defensive line coaches in the country, he joins Arnett's new staff after spending last season at Georgia Tech, serving as Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Run Game Coordinator.

"I'm very thankful to Coach Arnett for this opportunity to be back in Starkville which we consider home and back in the great state of Mississippi to work with some of the best defensive minds in the game," Turner said in a university released statement. "Mississippi State has a longstanding reputation for elite defensive line play, and there is no doubt that tradition will continue."