Earned Respect: The CFB Playoff Top 25 Got it Right With Mississippi State

Mississippi State may not have seen the rankings this year despite its accomplishments, but the Bulldogs take a place in the CFB Playoff Top 25.

Mississippi State football has defeated three teams currently ranked this season, but somehow has not cracked into the rankings at all this year -- which is questionable, to say the least.

The Bulldogs don't go into practice each week looking to see where they can land in the rankings -- they're focused on the next game and exceeding the expectations for the standard of performance.

But the Bulldogs finally got some national respect on Tuesday when the College Football Playoff Top 25 was released, with Mississippi State listed at No. 17 -- directly behind the Ole Miss Rebels and just ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats, the same team they defeated 31-17 on Saturday when UK came into the game ranked at No. 12.

With the spot at 17, Mississippi State is also ahead of NC State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Fresno State, San Diego State and Pittsburgh, in addition to Kentucky.

Here's a complete look at the Top 25 standings:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Oklahoma

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

19. NC State

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Fresno State

24. San Diego State

25. Pittsburgh

Mississippi State earning a spot here is just that -- earned. The Bulldogs are currently in a class of their own as the only college football team in the nation to have those three victories over ranked opponents. Head coach Mike Leach's four top-25 wins are the most by any Mississippi State head coach in his first nine games.

It will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs can build upon their current momentum, now on a two-game winning streak, as they travel to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Saturday.