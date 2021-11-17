Bulldogs Land in Latest College Football Playoff Top 25

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Where Mississippi State, Other Teams Land in Latest College Football Playoff Top 25

    Mississippi State staked a place in the CFB Playoff Top 25 rankings after a standout win over Auburn.
    Author:

    Mississippi State football's 43-34 win over a formerly No. 17-ranked Auburn team put the nation on notice yet again as the Bulldogs forged a comeback from a 25-point deficit, scoring 40 unanswered points against the Tigers to eventually come away with the win. 

    The Bulldogs may still not have edged their way into the AP Top 25, but they did make their way back into the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, sitting at No. 25 overall.

    The highest the Bulldogs have been in these rankings this year was No. 17 in the first release after they upset the formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 31-17 the night before Halloween.

    Here's a look at the complete list of teams who made the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings:

    Read More

    1. Georgia (10-0)
    2. Alabama (9-1)
    3. Oregon (9-1)
    4. Ohio State (9-1)
    5. Cincinnati (10-0)
    6. Michigan (9-1)
    7. Michigan State (9-1)
    8. Notre Dame (9-1)
    9. Oklahoma State (9-1)
    10. Wake Forest (9-1)
    11. Baylor (8-2)
    12. Ole Miss (8-2)
    13. Oklahoma (9-1)
    14. BYU (8-2)
    15. Wisconsin (7-3)
    16. Texas A&M (7-3)
    17. Iowa (8-2)
    18. Pittsburgh (8-2)
    19. San Diego State (9-1)
    20. NC State (7-3)
    21. Arkansas (7-3)
    22. UTSA (10-0)
    23. Utah (7-3)
    24. Houston (9-1)
    25. Mississippi State (6-4)

    Looking at the rankings, Mississippi State has defeated two teams ranked above it (Texas A&M and NC State).

    It will be interesting to see if there's any movement at the top and just how much we see as the college football regular season winds down, and just how far Mississippi State can move up with its remaining two games against Tennessee State and Ole Miss left on schedule before the Bulldogs go bowling.

    USATSI_17156885
    Football

    Bulldogs Land in Latest College Football Playoff Top 25

    just now
    USATSI_17158068
    Football

    2022 NFL Draft: Pinning Down Potential Landing Spots for Charles Cross

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17157061
    Football

    If Matt Corral is Mississippi's Top QB, Then Why Does Will Rogers Have Better Stats?

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17157332
    Football

    Watch: Bulldogs Coach Mike Leach Talks Win Over Auburn, Upcoming Game Against Tennessee State

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13549080 (3)
    Football

    Former Ole Miss WR Commitment Announces Commitment to Mississippi State

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17157063
    Football

    Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named Manning Award Star of the Week

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17157306
    Football

    Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17155172
    Football

    Week 12 Bowl Projections: Where Each SEC Team is Expected to Go Bowling

    Nov 15, 2021