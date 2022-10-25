Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named as semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award on Monday.

The award is presented to the best defensive back in the nation annually and is based upon performance on the the field, off the field and character.

Forbes continues to project as a prospect with the potential to become an early-round draft pick, currently with five interceptions through eight games this season. That total is tied for the nation's lead and is the second-most in school history.

He has tallied 13 career interceptions, which leads the nation since 2020 and is the most among active SEC players.

He also leads the team's defense with six pass breakups, while he has 24 total tackles on the campaign, including 15 solo stops.

The winner of this year's Jim Thorpe Award will be announced Thursday, Dec. 8, live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.