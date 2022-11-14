Mississippi State standout cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named a finalist for the C Spire Conerly Trophy on Monday.

The honor is presented annually to the top college football player in the state of Mississippi So far this season, Forbes totals 28 tackles (16 solo), seven passes defended, five interceptions and two touchdowns over 10 games.

Those five interceptions are second-most in the nation and rank second in MSU single-season history. Forbes totals 13 career interceptions, which has led the country since 2020 and is the most among active SEC players.

That total number of takeaways through the air is also tied for first nationally among active players, ranking fourth in program history.

The junior is also in contention for the Bednarik Award and the Jim Thorpe Award as a semifinalist.

Other players who made the cut as finalists for the Conerly Trophy were Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), Jason Brownlee (Southern Miss), Jarveon Howard (Alcorn State), Connor Fordham (Belhaven), Patrick Shegog (Delta State), Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State), Moise Tezzo (Millsaps College), Marcus Williams (Mississippi College) and Ronnie Thomas (Mississippi Valley State).

The winner will be presented with the trophy on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Country Club of Jackson.