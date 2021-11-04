Watch: Bulldogs Coaches Talk Win Over Kentucky, Upcoming Game Against Arkansas

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Watch: Mississippi State Coaches Discuss Win Over Kentucky, Upcoming Meeting With Arkansas

    Mississippi State plays a tough matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks one week after recording a big win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
    Mississippi State football is on a two-game winning streak after knocking off a formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats team last week, pulling off the 31-17 win in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.

    With that one in the books, the Bulldogs now turn their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks, who have greatly improved over the past couple of years and currently sit at 5-3 -- the same record MSU currently holds. The Razorbacks are coming off a bye week, and most recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

    Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol and defensive line coach Jeff Phelps met with the media Wednesday evening to talk about the team's recent success, progress and what they face ahead toward the end of the season.

    Watch below to hear everything the three had to say this week:

