Mississippi State Football Depth Chart for ASU: Kelly Akharaiyi Status Uncertain
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State debuted 41 new players against Eastern Kentucky, including 23 transfers. But one of the biggest transfer portal additions wasn’t on the field and may not be again this week.
Senior receiver Kelly Akharaiyi was left off Mississippi State’s depth chart that was released and coach Jeff Lebby didn’t provide much clarity on the situation either.
“He’s getting closer and closer,” Lebby said at Tuesday morning press conference. “We need to be patient with him. We hope he has a good week and can create some confidence for himself more than anything. But I’m not ready to say he’s going to be available.”
Akharaiyi was one of the transfers most were looking forward to seeing in Lebby’s fast-paced, passing offense. But he was held out of season-opener for what was thought to be a minor injury. However, his uncertain status might be a sign of a more serious injury?
Or is Lebby playing a game of cat-and-mouse with Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham? We’ll found out soon enough.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Quarterbacks
QB1 – 2 Blake Shapen, 6-1, 210 lbs., Sr.
QB2 – 16 Chris Parson, 6-1, 215 lbs., Rs Fr.
or – 0 Michael Van Buren Jr., 6-1, 200 lbs., Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Running Backs
RB1 – 24 Keyvone Lee, 6-0, 225 lbs., Sr.
-or- 21 Davon Booth, 5-10, 205 lbs., Sr.
RB2 – 20 Johnnie Daniels, 5-10, 200 lbs., Jr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Wide Receivers
SLWR1 – 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
SLWR2 – 8 Creed Whittemore, 5-11, 185 lbs., So.
SLWR 3 – 80 Kade Kolka, 5-11, 190 lbs., Sr.
WR1 – 6 Jordan Mosley, 6-0, 195 lbs., Jr.
WR2 – 5 Stonka Burnside, 6-0, 200 lbs., Fr.
WR3 – 13 Sanfrisco Magee, 6-2, 200 lbs., Fr.
WR1 – 14 Trent Hudson 6-3 180 Jr.
WR2 – 7 Mario Craver 5-10 170 Fr.
WR3 – 11 Jaden Walley 6-0 190 Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Tight Ends
TE1 – 18 Seydou Traore, 6-4, 235 lbs., R-Jr.
- or – 84 Justin Ball, 6-6, 250 lbs., Sr.
TE2 – 86 Nick Lauderdale, 6-3, 225 lbs., Sr.
or – 10 Cameron Ball, 6-6, 250 lbs., So.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Offensive Line
LT1 – 66 Makylan Pounders, 6-5, 310 lbs., Jr.
LT2 – 51 Luke Work, 6-6, 305 lbs., Fr.
- or - 74 Jimothy Lewis Jr., 6-6, 310 lbs., Fr.
LG1 – 75 Jacoby Jackson, 6-6, 320 lbs., Jr.
LG2 – 53 Malik Ellis, 6-5, 285 lbs., So.
C1 – 67 Ethan Miner, 6-2, 305 lbs., Sr.
C2 – 72 Canon Boone, 6-4, 315 lbs., Jr.
RG1 – 77 Marlon Martinez, 6-5, 320 lbs., Sr.
RG2 – 52 Grant Jackson, 6-6, 325 lbs., Sr.
RT1 – 76 Albert Reese IV, 6-7, 330 lbs., Jr.
RT2 – 55 Leon Bell, 6-8, 325 lbs., R-Jr.
RT3 – 78 Amari Smith, 6-7, 325 lbs., R-Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Defensive Line
DT1 – 22 Kedrick Bingley-Jones, 6-4, 310 lbs., Jr.
- or - 23 Trevion Williams, 6-4, 295 lbs., R-Fr.
DT2 – 98 Ashun Shepphard, 6-3, 280 lbs., Jr.
DT1 – 35 Kalvin Dinkins, 6-2, 315 lbs., So.
- or - 8 Sulaiman Kpaka, 6-3, 300 lbs., Sr.
DT2 – 92 Eric Taylor, 6-4, 310 lbs., Jr.
- or – 90 Kai McClendon, 6-2, 305 lbs., Fr.
DE1 – 9 De’Monte Russell, 6-4, 285 lbs., Sr.
DE2 – 91 Deonte Anderson, 6-3, 270 lbs., Jr.
- or - 46 Joseph Head Jr., 6-4, 240 lbs., R-Fr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Linebackers
JLB1 – 11 Ty Cooper, 6-4, 245 lbs., Jr.
- or - 44 Branden Jennings, 6-3, 240 lbs., Jr.
JLB2 – 36 Donterry Russell, 6-4, 225 lbs., So.
MLB1 – 7 Stone Blanton, 6-2, 230 lbs., Jr.
MLB2 – 26 JP Purvis, 6-1, 245 lbs., Sr.
DLB1 – 40 Nic Mitchell, 6-2, 230 lbs., Jr.
- or - 5 John Lewis, 6-3, 240 lbs., Jr.
DLB2 – 16 Zakari Tillman, 6-2, 225 lbs., So.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Safeties
FS1 – 2 Isaac Smith, 6-0, 205 lbs., So.
FS2 – 12 Tyler Woodard, 6-2, 200 lbs., Jr.
SS1 – 21 Hunter Washington, 5-11, 190 lbs., Jr.
SS2 – 27 Chris Keys Jr., 6-0, 190 lbs., Jr.
- or - 17 Jordan Morant, 6-0, 210 lbs., Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Cornerbacks
CB1 – 1 Kelley Jones, 6-4, 195 lbs., R-Fr.
- or - 6 Traveon Wright, 6-0, 180 lbs., R-Fr.
CB2 – 13 Raydarious Jones, 6-2, 180 lbs., Sr.
- or - 18 Khamauri Rogers, 6-0, 180 lbs., So.
CB1 – 14 Brice Pollock, 6-1, 190 lbs., So.
CB2 – 4 DeAgo Brumfield, 6-0, 190 lbs., Sr.
Mississippi State Depth Chart – Special Teams
K1 - 80 Kyle Ferrie, 6-1, 205 lbs., So.
K2 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
K3 - 49 Marlon Hauck, 6-3, 195 lbs., So.
P1 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
P2 - 83 Zach Haynes, 6-1, 195 lbs., Sr.
P3 - 88 Ethan Pulliam, 6-1, 190 lbs., R-Fr.
KO1 - 49 Marlon Hauck, 6-3, 195 lbs., So.
KO2 - 82 Nick Barr-Mira, 6-0, 185 lbs., Sr.
PR1 - 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
PR2 - 8 Creed Whittemore, 5-11, 185 lbs., So.
KR1 - 21 Davon Booth, 5-10, 205 lbs., Sr.
- or - 20 Johnnie Daniels, 5-10, 200 lbs., Jr.
- or - 3 Kevin Coleman, 5-11, 180 lbs., Jr.
