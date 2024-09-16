Mississippi State Lands Elite Back: Major Recruiting Win for Bulldogs
Mississippi State has secured a commitment from RB Damarius Yates, a four-star gamebreaker out of Kemper County High School in De Kalb, Miss. Yates, who'll be a member of the 2026 Bulldog recruiting class, is the highest rated recruit so far of the Jeff Lebby era.
Yates had offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee, but chose instead to stay home and be a Bulldog. He's a 5-9, 180-pound burner with the sudden cuts to make defenders miss in space.
As a sophomore last season, he led Kemper County to the playoffs, rushing for 1,129 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns and catching 13 passes for 365 yards and five more scores. Yates is the type of multidimensional, big-play threat that'll fit in well in Lebby's offensive attack.
On3 rankings lists Yates as the nation’s No. 3 running back and the state of Mississippi's top prospect. Also on On3, he's ranked as the nation’s No. 31 overall prospect regardless of position. Yates cited his comfort with Lebby and the staff as well as the opportunity he'll have to excel at MSU as reasons for making his decision so early.
The Bulldogs have had a tough start to the 2024 season, losing consecutive games to Arizona State and Toledo. But adding a player the caliber of Yates injects hope for the future into the program.
