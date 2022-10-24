Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Talks 30-6 Loss to Alabama

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media following Saturday's loss to the Crimson Tide.

Mississippi State couldn't compete as the Bulldogs fell to 5-3 on the season with a 30-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Despite the defense holding Alabama to a season-low total of 29 total rushing yards, dropped passes and the inability to get into a rhythm offensively on top of penalties squandered any chances the Bulldogs had of making this one close.

Head coach Mike Leach met with the media following the loss, noting the team's lack of physicality with an analogy to dinosaurs that won't soon be forgotten.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say postgame as Mississippi State heads into an open date with a lot to think about:

