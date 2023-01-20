Skip to main content

Mississippi State Officially Finalizes On-Field Coaching Staff Under Zach Arnett

Mississippi State football officially finalized its on-field coaching staff as the Bulldogs prepare for their first season with Zach Arnett as head coach.

Mississippi State football now knows who each of its coaches will be for the upcoming season.

The program finalized its on-field coaching staff Friday, rounding things out with the hire of Syracuse offensive line coach/run game coordinator Mike Schmidt to serve as the tight ends/tackles coach and run game coordinator for the Bulldogs.

MSU assistant Tony Hughes was among those retained and moved to running backs coach. With that move, running backs coach Jason Washington will now serve as director of player development. 

Eric Mele, who started out as the running backs coach when he came over with Mike Leach to MSU, will remain the special teams coach as Darcel McBath stays in his role as the cornerbacks coach.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brett Dewhurst was promoted from senior defensive analyst to safeties coach. Longtime SEC coach Greg Knox will be on his second stint with the Bulldogs, brought on as the senior offensive analyst.

Here is a look at the full on-field coaching staff heading into the 2023 season:

  • Kevin Barbay (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)
  • Matt Brock (defensive coordinator/linebackers)
  • Tony Hughes (associate head coach/running backs)
  • Chad Bumphis (wide receivers)
  • Brett Dewhurst (safeties)
  • Will Friend (offensive line)
  • Darcel McBath (cornerbacks)
  • Eric Mele (special teams coordinator)
  • Mike Schmidt (tight ends and tackles/run game coordinator)
  • David Turner (defensive line)

USATSI_19054633
Football

Mike Schmidt Joins Mississippi State as Tight Ends/Tackles Coach

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_6561366
Football

Evaluating a Quarterback: Mike Leach's Pillars

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19615137
Football

WKU Officially Names Former Mississippi State Inside WRs Coach as Offensive Coordinator

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17421433
Baseball

Mississippi State Stands Among Nation's Best in D1 Baseball's Freshman Class Rankings

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19732058
Basketball

How to Watch and What to Know: Lady Bulldogs Take on Auburn

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19254189
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball Coach Sam Purcell Talks Upcoming Matchup Against Auburn

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19808270
Football

Watch: Chris Jans Talks 70-59 Loss to Tennessee

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19713498
Football

Mississippi State WR Tulu Griffin Announces Return to Bulldogs

By Crissy Froyd