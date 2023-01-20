Mississippi State Officially Finalizes On-Field Coaching Staff Under Zach Arnett

Mississippi State football now knows who each of its coaches will be for the upcoming season.

The program finalized its on-field coaching staff Friday, rounding things out with the hire of Syracuse offensive line coach/run game coordinator Mike Schmidt to serve as the tight ends/tackles coach and run game coordinator for the Bulldogs.

MSU assistant Tony Hughes was among those retained and moved to running backs coach. With that move, running backs coach Jason Washington will now serve as director of player development.

Eric Mele, who started out as the running backs coach when he came over with Mike Leach to MSU, will remain the special teams coach as Darcel McBath stays in his role as the cornerbacks coach.

Brett Dewhurst was promoted from senior defensive analyst to safeties coach. Longtime SEC coach Greg Knox will be on his second stint with the Bulldogs, brought on as the senior offensive analyst.

Here is a look at the full on-field coaching staff heading into the 2023 season: