Mike Schmidt Joins Mississippi State as Tight Ends/Tackles Coach

Mississippi State head Coach Zach Arnett put the final touches on his coaching staff Friday, hiring Syracuse offensive line coach/run game coordinator Mike Schmidt to serve as the tight ends/tackles coach and the run game coordinator.

Like Arnett, Schmidt bears a lot of connection to San Diego State, where he too played for the Aztecs before entering the coaching realm as a graduate assistant. Schmidt spent three seasons as a GA for SDSU before he was promoted to offensive line coach, a role he served in from 2012 to 2020. He spent nine years alongside Arnett there on the opposite side of the football.

Schmidt has a solid track record, guiding 15 of his players to All-Mountain West teams with six first-team players in the last six years of his career.

Six of them have gone to the NFL, and three of those were drafted. With Schmidt at the helm of the offensive line, Rashaad Penny led the nation in rushing yards during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and Donnell Pumphrey broke the NCAA record with 6,405 career rushing yards.

Plenty of questions were asked when reports of Schmidt entering the fold emerged early on Friday, considering Will Friend was expected to be the offensive line coach for MSU moving into the 2023 season. That's obviously all been clarified now after the program released the details of Arnett's official, rounded out staff: