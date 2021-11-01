What Mike Leach Said About Upcoming Game vs Arkansas, Win Over Kentucky

Skip to main content
    Watch: What Mike Leach Said About Upcoming Matchup Against Arkansas, Win Over Kentucky

    Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday to discuss Mississippi State's win over Kentucky and upcoming date with Arkansas.
    Author:

    Mississippi State football (5-3) knocked off a formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats team in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, coming out with a dominant 31-17 victory.

    But as with all football programs, there is a 24-hour rule, meaning that the team celebrates the win quickly and then turns its focus to its next opponent on the schedule. In this case, it's the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 45-3 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

    Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media on Monday to discuss what he saw from his team after looking at the film from Saturday's game against Kentucky and the upcoming contest in Fayetteville.

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say this week (video credit: Mississippi State athletics):

