Class of Its Own: Mississippi State Football Distinguishing Itself From the Rest of the Nation Under Mike Leach

There's a question that lingers as to whether or not a program will have a high level of success when a new coach is hired anywhere.

That doesn't exactly exist with Mike Leach -- it is not a question "if" but "how fast this time" as his track record reflects -- and in just his second year with the team, Mississippi State football is quietly reaching new heights and setting itself apart from the rest of the nation.

The Bulldogs are the only team in college football this season to have recorded wins over three teams ranked in the top 25, most recently knocking off a Kentukcy Wildcats team that was ranked 12th in the nation, 31-17. Other statement wins MSU has had in 2021 include the 26-22 win over a then-No. 5-ranked Texas A&M on the road at Kyle Field on Oct. 2 and a 24-10 win over NC State back on Sept. 11. The Wolfpack currently sit at No. 22 in the coaches poll.

MSU is the only team outside of No. 1 Georgia and No. 7 Oregon to record multiple victories over teams currently ranked inside the AP Top 25 and is also one of just three programs in the country to have defeated three bowl-eligible opponents this season. The others are Miami and Boise State.

MSU has four ranked wins under Leach -- and it took just 19 games to get there. It took Leach 55 games to get Washington State to four ranked wins and 37 games to reach four ranked victories at Texas Tech.

Looking specifically at the quarterback position, Leach has guided a number of passers to breaking almost too many records to list, and in two years at MSU, signal-callers have continued do so under Leach.

Graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello breaking the SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards in last season's 28-25 win over the defending national champion LSU Tigers and with sophomore quarterback Will Rogers setting the SEC single-game completion percentage (for quarterbacks with 30 attempts or more) against Kentucky as he completed 36-of-39 passes (92.3%) for 344 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Rogers currently ranks third among FBS passers in total passing yards on the season (2,890)

All of this is impressive as it is, but when you note the challenges that Leach and his staff faced having one of the youngest teams in the conference both this year and last year and the fact they had to install a scheme on either side of the ball that couldn't have been much different than the one before it over Zoom in 2020, it becomes that much more impressive.

If you've kept up with Leach's past accomplishments though, none of this comes as any surprise.

Leach is the only active Power 5 head coach to produce an 11-win season at two different programs, completely resurrecting Texas Tech and Washington State -- two teams that he put into the national rankings that haven't found their way back in them since his departure.

He's a two-time national coach of the year and is one of just two active FBS coaches to win 50-plus games at multiple Power 5 programs.

How Leach and the Bulldogs continue to build upon this success will be something to keep watch over -- and it's easy to get the sense they're just getting started here.