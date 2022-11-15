Mississippi State football heads into its second-to-last week of the regular season with what should be a tune-up game against ETSU as the Bulldogs look to bounce back from a 45-19 loss to Georgia.

Head coach Mike Leach met with the media ahead of the matchup, fielding questions on what needs to change after the loss to the Bulldogs from Athens, the state of the wide receivers room and moving forward into the final pair of regular-season contests.

"We’ve played some really good opponents. I think that makes it challenging," Leach said.

"I think the better we protect, the better we play. Everybody getting on the same page from an execution standpoint is big. I’m looking for some receivers who really want the ball, ones who are determined to have the ball every play. Right now, we have a group of nice guys who like each other, like the ball, like the social activities. We want guys who want the ball because they think they’re better with it than the other guys."

While the rivalry Egg Bowl matchup against Ole Miss is very much on the horizon, he and the players are locked into the next game on the schedule.

"You try to do what you should have been doing the whole time. Improve yourself," Leach said. "Be the best player you can be. That’s what you have control over. It’s important to know what the other guy is going to do, but you have no control over what he does."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say this week: