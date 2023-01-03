Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett Talks ReliaQuest Bowl Victory Over Illinois

Mississippi State capped off the season and paid the ultimate tribute to late head coach Mike Leach with a 19-10 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.

New head coach and promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett met with the media following the action, commending the team on its perseverance and fight that it's shown despite the sudden and tragic circumstances.

“The guys could have found every reason to let outside noise affect them or make excuses,” Arnett said. “All they did was went to work the past couple of weeks.” Well, other than at schedule bowl entertainment events. “I was worried we might have enjoyed ourselves too much at times! But they were locked in at football time, and we went out with a win.”

The win serves as something of a springboard for the team headed into a new era under a new coach. And it's the true commitment to Mississippi State that has really shown through.

"Our assistant coaches did a phenomenal job," Arnett said. "Coach Leach’s passing was right before signing day and we signed almost every guy. That speaks to the job the assistant coaches did. It speaks to the players in the locker room. They see the guys in the locker room and they want to be part of it. A New Year’s win, I’m incredibly proud for Starkville, the MSU community, President Keenum, AD Bracky Brett. Hopefully this launches us into the offseason. Our guys can enjoy a couple of weeks off.

Watch below to hear everything Arnett had to say Monday: