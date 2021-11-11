More Cowbell: Grading Mississippi State Football's In-Game Traditions

If you attend a Mississippi State football game, you're sure to notice the many traditions that fans take part in. These traditions-- including songs and cheers-- allow the crowd to interact with each other and show their pride.

See where these traditions stand in my own report card-style list of rankings.

Don't Stop Believin' (During the Day): B

Some people are ready to be rid of this fourth quarter tradition, but it has become a big part of each game. It seems impossible that MSU would ever actually stop doing it. Every fan knows exactly what to do when those opening notes come over the speakers. They pull out their phone flashlights and hold their cowbells ready for the chorus. The only reason it gets a B grade during the day is because the flashlights are not as impactful when the sun is out.

Don't Stop Believin' (At Night): A+

This is the absolute best "Don't Stop Believin'" that can happen. Is there anything more beautiful than a stadium lit up with flashlights as fans sing the famous Journey song? No. This tradition has a much bigger impact at night, when it's dark and the lights stand out more. It's enough to make somebody cry.

Don't Stop Believin' (Anytime We Play Alabama): F

It's hard to stay believing when you're playing the Alabama Crimson Tide and getting absolutely blown out of the water. Odds are, there's not enough fans there at the start of the fourth quarter to sing along and shine their flashlights. At that point, it seems like a bit of a mockery, but you obviously can't cancel a tradition for one game that isn't going as planned.

"More Cowbell" SNL Skit: A

The cowbell doesn't get enough credit outside of Mississippi State. Thank goodness SNL once recognized its importance. Everyone in the stadium knows the words to the skit and will happily say them. Plus, the chorus of cowbells after the phrase "more cowbell" is absolutely deafening. There is no other college stadium in the country that can say that.

Maroon and White Cheer: B-

The words "maroon" and "white" sound pretty good coming from opposite sides of the stadium. The phrase has a nice rhythm, and the words sound perfect when the fans are yelling them. However, State could find something more unique to say than our school's colors. You can look anywhere and see that everything in Starkville is maroon and white.

Student Section Swag Surfin' (It's New): A+

I'm not sure where the Swag Surfin' trend started, but the students seem to love it. Everyone gets super involved, with strangers linking arms and laughing as they sway back and forth. There are other schools that do something involving the song, but MSU is unique. The students ring their cowbells, which adds a nice effect that no other school has. Eventually, the fans outside of the student section will probably catch on.

Who Let The Dawgs Out: D

Is it fun seeing all the players dancing on the field? Yes, it's fun. But if the goal is to intimidate the opponent, then this probably doesn't do it. However, I really like the song, and somebody obviously is letting the dawgs out to go play. If we incorporated this song somewhere else and made it seem a little less silly, it would be epic.