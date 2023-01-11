Mississippi State Lands UCLA Transfer Kicker

Mississippi State football added a kicker on Tuesday as former UCLA kicker Nick Barr-Mira announced on Twitter that he was headed to Starkville.

The graduate transfer just finished his third season as the Bruins’ starting placekicker, also handling starting punting responsibilities in 2022.

This past season marked a better year for Barr-Mira, who was 14-of-21 on field goal attempts and 52-of-54 on extra point attempts in 2021. On the 2022 season, Barr-Mira had two misses in the season-opener before nailing his next seven attempts, finishing out 2022 with 15 successful attempts on 21 tries.

He didn't miss an extra point at all on 56 attempts in 2022. Over three seasons, Barr-Mira is 35-of-49 on field goals (long of 49 yards) and 138-of-142 on extra points. On 22 career punts, he averages 43.7 yards with eight attempts pinned inside the 20.

Barr-Mira was originally a two-star prospect coming out of Loyola High School (CA) and the No. 9 kicker in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports.