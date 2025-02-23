Cowbell Corner

SEC and Mississippi State All-Time Great Dies at 63

Wayne Harris was one of the best offensive linemen to ever play for Mississippi State

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field.
Dec 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Tough news was released on Sunday afternoon as Mississippi State announced the passing of all-time Bulldogs offensive guard Wayne Harris' passing.

Wayne Harris, one of the greatest offensive linemen in Mississippi State football history and a standout in the SEC, passed away on Friday, February 21, in his hometown of Water Valley at 63 years old.

Harris earned a place among the all-time great Bulldogs for his dominant play from 1979 to 1982. Head coach Emory Bellard's triple-option offense was a perfect fit for Harris, who initially joined as a tackle but moved to guard in 1979.

By 1980, Harris was a key figure on a powerful Mississippi State offensive line and helped the Bulldogs upset No. 1 Alabama and ern a spot in the Sun Bowl that post-season, In 1981 he won the prestigious Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He repeated as the SEC's top lineman in 1982, joining an elite group of players with consecutive wins. Harris also earned All-American honors in his senior season.

After college, Harris played three seasons with the New Jersey Generals in the USFL. He was inducted into the Mississippi State M-Club Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

