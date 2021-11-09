Bellsmith, LLC Creates Player Jersey Cowbells for Two Mississippi State Football Stars

Bellsmith, LLC announced on Sunday evening that the company had created player jersey-style cowbells for Jett Johnson and Austin Williams.

Bellsmith, LLC announced on Sunday evening that the company had added two Mississippi State football players to its lineup of special "jersey" edition cowbells.

The players are defensive linebacker Jett Johnson and wide receiver Austin Williams. Each player has made a significant contribution to the team this season. Johnson has had a breakthrough year with 64 total tackles on the season with one fumble recovery, while Williams has been a workhorse and totaled 37 receptions for 400 yards with one touchdown.

Bellsmith is a small, local company that makes officially licensed cowbells in a variety of colors and styles. They have original creations like the Pirate Bell, which features a sword handle, and a unique selection of cowbells that can be custom-made. The company's most recent creations are player jersey cowbells. These bells were first featured during the 2021 baseball season, when Bellsmith created the style for baseball players Logan Tanner and Brayland Skinner.

The unique style was a huge success, so Bellsmith brought it back for football season. Jaden Walley was the first football star to have his own player jersey cowbell early in the fall.

The bells will be sold at Maroon and Company in Starkville for all who are interested in purchasing one of the special edition bells.