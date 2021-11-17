Bulldogs Talk Historic Comeback Over Auburn, Upcoming Matchup Against Tennessee State

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Watch: Mississippi State Players Talk Comeback Over Auburn, Upcoming Matchup Against Tennessee State

    Three Mississippi State players met with the media Tuesday to discuss a historic win over Auburn and this week's game against Tennessee State.
    Mississippi State bounced back from a tough loss against Arkansas with a 43-34 win over Auburn in the Bulldogs' second consecutive road game this season.

    Things looked dismal for a while as Mississippi State once trailed by 28-3 earlier in the contest, overcoming a 25-point deficit and scoring 40 unanswered points to complete the largest comeback in school history -- for the second time this season.

    Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy and offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp met with the media on Tuesday to discuss an important victory and the upcoming game against Tennessee State.

    "I feel like everybody was picking everybody else up and just motivating them, saying the game’s not over and we still have a lot of game to play," Crumedy said of the locker room atmosphere at halftime of the Auburn contest. "Everybody was talking to their coaches and Will (Rogers) was making sure no one had their head down, staying positive the whole time.

    Watch below to hear everything Emerson, Crumedy and Sharp had to say this week:

