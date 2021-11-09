Could Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs Live Up to The Legacy The 2014 Team Left Behind?

2014 was arguably the best season in Mississippi State football history, but there are reasons to believe that Mike Leach's Bulldogs can do what that team couldn't.

The 2014 season may have been the best year in Mississippi State football history, but under head coach Mike Leach, the team might be able to do what no other MSU football team has done: make the playoffs.

Looking back at that historic season about seven years ago, the Bulldogs were led by quarterback Dak Prescott and had made their way up to No. 1 in the polls by mid-October. They stayed on top for five weeks and looked like a team that could win it all. However, two losses in the last three games to Alabama and Ole Miss pushed MSU out of the race for good.

Fast forward to 2021. The football program has seen a revolving door of quarterbacks, coaches and assistants, none of which have been able to accomplish anything close to what the 2014 team was able to do. Mike Leach is the team's coach, and he has a young, talented group of players. They may be 5-4 on the year, but their record does not define how well they have done this season.

Leach's Air Raid offense is something that is practically unheard-of in the SEC, but it works. The team averages 376 passing yards per game and has been moving the ball down the field pretty steadily. Although critics are quick to bash Leach's style of offense every time the Bulldogs don't get the win, it isn't the reason that the team loses. As proven lately, most of the team's losses this season have come from bad officiating and even worse special teams. In his years at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach used his offense to turn around programs and make them true contenders. That's why State wanted him so bad: he has proven success as long as you trust his process.

This particular group of offensive players has a lot going for them in the Air Raid. Quarterback Will Rogers is a sophomore with a lot of potential. This season, he is 363-of-483 for 3,307 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rogers has already shown tremendous growth this season. There's no reason to believe that he can't continue to improve with age and become one of the best quarterbacks in MSU history.

Rogers has a talented receiving core around him that should be returning for years to come. Makai Polk and Jaden Walley are two of the top five receivers on the team statistically, and both have at least one more year of eligibility left. Jo'Quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson are technically running backs, but they have shown that they can make plays through the air in Leach's offense as well.

The Bulldogs have been one of the top defensive teams in the SEC for years. As one group of defenders leave, another group is always ready to come in and compete. Sure, they have games where they underperform, but it has been a while since a defense has been flat-out awful.

However, the team does need some help on special teams, and fast. At this point, there is no kicker in the locker room that is completely reliable. Special teams has played a huge role in the team's losses this season, and any team that wants a shot at making the playoffs must have a steady kicker.

With the offense that the team runs, the talented youth in the program and the consistency of defensive production, it looks like there is a good chance that the team can make a run at the playoffs in the coming years. Even when the younger players graduate or move on to the NFL, they will leave behind a legacy that the next group of players must follow.

Under Leach, the team will undoubtedly succeed in the future, especially with the level of talent and outstanding staff that the football program has.