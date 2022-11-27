Skip to main content

Mississippi State, Bulldogs Fans Troll Ole Miss After Egg Bowl Victory

Mike Leach and Mississippi State had some fun with it after the Bulldogs got the 24-22 win over the Rebels in Oxford.

Mississippi State got its first Egg Bowl victory in the three years that Mike Leach has been the head coach of the program on Thanksgiving night in Oxford as the Bulldogs took down the Ole Miss Rebels, 24-22.

And as would be expected, the team had some fun with it as the Golden Egg made its way back to Starkville.

Shortly after the win, MSU took to Twitter with a final score graphic that said "Rebels Without an Egg" across the top of it.

One of the recruiting pitches the Rebels use is "Come To The Sip" that appears regularly on their social media posts. One Instagram account had perhaps the best post after the victory, putting a spin on the slogan that read "Come To The Ship."

Pretty clever, with one of Leach's most popular nicknames being "The Pirate".

Leach Insta

MSU and its fan base will continue to take this one in as the Bulldogs finished with an 8-4 record after facing what was largely perceived to be the toughest college football schedule in the nation.

The Bulldogs' upcoming bowl game destination is set to be announced in the coming days.

