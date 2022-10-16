Mississippi State (5-2) didn't get the outcome it was after as the Bulldogs fell 27-17 to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs couldn't get things rolling on offense the way we've watched them come alive so many times in the season and the defense allowed too many explosive plays as the team also reached a season-high in penalties.

Overall, it was a sloppy performance for MSU with several moments in which it would certainly like to have back. Head coach Mike Leach met with the media following the game to discuss what he saw out of his team, what went wrong and where improvement is needed.

Leach said the preceding week of practice "wasn't quite what it was versus A&M and Arkansas."

“This game’s tough enough that I think there’s always a temptation to look for an opportunity to relax,” Leach said. “I thought offensively and defensively both, we tried to go out there and be too cute.”

