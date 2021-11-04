State to Sundays: Three Bulldogs Who Stood Out in NFL Week 8

With Dak Prescott out again this week, some more fresh faces make their appearance on Cowbell Corner's list of top former Bulldogs performers.

It was another great week to be a Bulldog in the NFL, as several alumni across the league managed to secure some big wins.

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott took this week off to ensure that a recent injury was completely healed before returning to play, so for the second week in a row, some fresh faces make their appearance on our list.

Prescott will make his return in Week 9, and with the unfortunate injury to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, many experts are saying that the MVP race is now solely between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Prescott.

The Cowboys signal-caller will have some catching up to do after missing a week, but the former Bulldog will undoubtedly be looking to do just that as Dallas faces the Denver Broncos at noon on Sunday.

LB Willie Gay

Gay managed some of his best professional play this past Monday night against the Giants in the Chiefs' 20-17 victory. The former Bulldog linebacker, now in his second season, totaled nine tackles and his second interception in as many weeks.

Chiefs fans have to be ecstatic about the play of the young Bulldog alum, who showed excellent prowess in pass coverage from the linebacker spot while in college. Gay was touted as possibly the most versatile linebacker out of his draft class, and on Monday, he showed everybody exactly why.

CB Darius Slay

Slay captained what can only be described as a dominant defensive performance against the Detroit Lions this past weekend in the Eagles 44-6 rout of the winless team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Slay played 29 snaps of defensive coverage, allowing two completions on three targets for 13 yards. Slay also managed a fumble return for a touchdown in the game, putting the icing on the cake for the Eagles.

Slay continues to be a dominant force at the cornerback slot, and 2021 should result in another Pro Bowl selection for the veteran Bulldog alumnus.

DL Chris Jones

Jones made his return to the Chiefs lineup this week after a short stint in which he was dealing with an injury. The former Bulldog made his presence felt in the matchup with the Giants with a crucial last-minute sack that helped Kansas City gain a much-needed win.

Jones may not have had the best game of his career in the box score, only tallying two total tackles on the game, but the DLU product made the big play when it mattered the most, and that earns him the third spot on our list this week.