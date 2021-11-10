State to Sundays: Three Former Mississippi State Bulldogs Who Impressed in NFL Week 9

It was another standout performance for DLU this week in the NFL, as Jeffery Simmons and others turned in a performance for the ages.

Week 9 of the NFL season was yet another wild one.

We saw Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields start to look the part of an NFL quarterback, a couple upsets, and most of all, some former Mississippi State Bulldogs show out in a big way.

Here's a look into three players who once suited up in the Maroon and White who recorded a standout Sunday:

1. DL Jeffery Simmons

Simmons had arguably the best game of his professional career in one of the biggest moments possible against the L.A. Rams this past weekend in the Titans' 28-16 win. The Titans shut down the high powered Rams offense all game, allowing the Rams to score the fewest points they have all season up to this point.

Simmons totaled three sacks on the night along with six total tackles. It truly was a dominant performance by the former MSU big man up front, cementing the fact that you can count on one hand or less the amount of interior defensive linemen in the league better than Jeff Simmons.

2. DL Denico Autry

Autry has been able to continue defying father time for the Titans this season. While Simmons had a performance for the ages Sunday against the Rams, the wily veteran alongside him on the Tennessee defensive front had himself and impressive performance as well.

Autry was on the field for 72% of the defensive snaps on Sunday and recorded 1.5 sacks for three total tackles, according to Pro Football Reference. The two former Bulldogs combined for 4.5 sacks on Sunday between the two of them alone, ensuring that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had little to no breathing room all night long.

3. S Johnathan Abram

In what feels like the first fully healthy season Abram has played, he has been nothing short of excellent for the Las Vegas Raiders, and despite the teams' 23-16 loss to the Giants this past week, Abram continued to do just that.

The young safety tallied eight total tackles on the game, solidifying himself as the teams second leading tackler. The young former Bulldog has been stellar for the Raiders this year, and could be well on his way to stardom if he can stay healthy and, as they say in Raider country, "just win, baby."

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys had a lackluster performance against the Broncos this past week in his first action back after a short injury stint, but the former MSU gunslinger will undoubtedly be looking to make his return to our list this next week as the Cowboys take on the Falcons this Sunday at noon.