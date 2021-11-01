Mississippi State's LaQuinston Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    OL LaQuinston Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

    Mississippi State offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp was recognized for his efforts against Kentucky.
    Author:

    Mississippi State offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week after his dominating performance over Kentucky on Saturday. 

    Sharp, a fifth-year senior from Columbus, played an important role in securing MSU's 31-17 victory over the Wildcats. He was the main piece of an offensive line that only allowed two sacks on quarterback Will Rogers-- both of which occurred early in the first quarter-- and blocked to allow MSU's passing offense to generate 94 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. 

    This is Sharp's first SEC honor. Before joining the Bulldogs, Sharp was the starting right tackle for East Mississippi Community College and was ranked the No. 2 junior college offensive lineman in the nation. During his career at MSU, Sharp has played in 26 games and has accounted for one tackle.

