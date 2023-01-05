Mississippi State has officially announced the hire of former Bulldogs wide receiver Chad Bumphis, the program announced Wednesday.

Bumphis, who most recently spent the last two seasons with the Utah Utes, will serve as the Bulldogs' wide receivers coach.

"Bringing Chad Bumphis back home to Mississippi State has been a key priority for us," Arnett said. "His reputation and relationships in this state are unparalleled. He had a legendary career here as a player and has done a terrific job at each of his coaching stops. He brings experience, knowledge, and familiarity with Mississippi State, and we are proud to welcome him back to Starkville."



Bumphis was standout player for the Bulldogs offensive in his time in Starkville, seeing action in 50 games from 2009-2012 and totaling 2,270 yards on 159 receptions with 24 touchdowns. Bumphis also had one rushing score and a touchdown on a punt return.

He currently stands as the second all-time leading receiver in program history.

Bumphis began his coaching career at Iowa Wesleyan, where he served as the program's wide receivers coach in 2016. Bumphis was a graduate assistant role at Buffalo in 2017 before joining Utah for the first time as a graduate assistant in 2018. He coached wide receivers at Austin Peay from 2019-2020 before rejoining Utah.

It will be interesting to watch how Arnett continues to build out his staff after several shifts occurred on Wednesday alone.