Mississippi State is slightly favored on one major betting site ahead of the team's upcoming matchup against No. 17 Texas A&M.

According to DraftKings, the Bulldogs are currently the three-point favorites over the Aggies, with the over/under being 46.5. Despite Texas A&M being a ranked opponent and MSU not receiving a single vote in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, the reliable site believes that the Bulldogs will come out on top. Much of this might be due to the Bulldogs' home team advantage and the recent announcement that Aggies' star wide receiver Ainias Smith will miss the remainder of the year with a leg injury.

Mississippi State is 3-1 on the year, with the only loss being to conference opponent LSU. The Bulldogs have picked up lopsided victories over Memphis, Arizona and Bowling Green, but will face a much more difficult test in Texas A&M. Quarterback Will Rogers leads the SEC with 1,386 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, and he is backed up by a solid group of wide receivers that features Caleb Ducking and Rara Thomas. MSU also possesses a veteran defense that has allowed opponents to convert on third down in just 30.9 percent of attempts

Texas A&M has also posted a 3-1 record to start the year and has an SEC victory under its belt. The program boasts the top recruiting class in the country but has faced some difficulties over the last few weeks. The Aggies lost a close game against an unranked Appalachian State squad in the second week of the season. It has since rebounded with ranked victories over Miami and Arkansas. Quarterback Max Johnson has fared well since taking over for Haynes King, and the Aggies' defense has allowed just 11.75 points per contest.

The Bulldogs and Aggies will meet in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday afternoon in what is expected to be a close contest. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.