Former Mississippi State QB Finds Landing Spot After Entering Transfer Portal

Shortly after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Mississippi State quarterback Daniel Greek has announced he will continue his college football career at Tarleton State.

"First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Greek wrote in his original announcement that he had entered the portal. "It is by His grace that I have made it to this point, and I will continue to trust Him with my future. I also want to thank my family for their love and support on this journey."

Greek also thanked the Mississippi State coaching staff, his teammates and the fans.

"Next, I would like to thank Coach Leach and my amazing coaching staff here at Mississippi State for pushing me to be the man and the player I am today. To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to give my all for the Maroon and White. "

Greek has two seasons of eligibility remaining as he looks to gain some footing with a change of scenery after not seeing any in-game action at MSU.