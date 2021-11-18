Will Rogers For Heisman?: What the Odds Are as Mississippi State QB Officially Joins the Race

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers turned the corner this season and is quickly rising up the charts.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers seemed to turn the corner earlier this season in the 26-22 statement win over Texas A&M in October and has hit a hot streak once more over his last three appearances.

So hot, in fact, that he's made a place for himself in the Heisman Trophy race where he contends with SEC peers like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral.

ESPN's David M. Hale recently included Rogers in his "Heisman Five" along with Young, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

"Rogers' dominant second half led the Bulldogs to a massive come-from-behind win over No. 17 Auburn. Rogers finished 44 of 55 for 415 yards with six TDs (five of which came in the second half) and in his past four games has completed 79% of his passes with 15 TD throws," Hale wrote. "Rogers has now topped 300 passing yards in eight straight games. In the playoff era, only four other Power 5 QBs have done that -- three Mike Leach protégés (Gardner Minshew II, Luke Falk and Anthony Gordon) and Heisman winner Joe Burrow."

Looking at PointsBet, Rogers' odds are currently listed at +10000 with six other quarterbacks (Young at +165, Stroud at +275, Corral at +600, Pickett at +2000, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder at +5000 and Oklahoma's Caleb Williams at +5000) listed as having higher odds than him headed into this week.

Here's a look at the completed list of Rogers' accolades -- which have rightly earned him national media attention -- from this season so far:

Manning Award Stars of the Week (Weeks 1, 5, 11)

Maxwell Award Player of the Week (Week 11)

Davey O’Brien Great 8 (Weeks 5, 8)

SEC Offensive Player of the Week (Weeks 5, 9, 11)

Walter Campbell FBS Offensive Player of the Week (Week 11)

CFPA National Player of the Week Honorable Mention (Week 11)

Athlon Sports National Offensive Player of the Week (Week 11)

Manning Award Watch List

Dave O’Brien Award Class of 2021 Semifinalist

CFPA National Performer of the Year Midseason Watch List

Conerly Trophy Finalist

Rogers and Mississippi State are set to finish out the season against Tennessee State (Nov. 20) and Ole Miss (Nov. 25).

How the quarterback and a team continue the season will be something to watch, with the Bulldogs coming off a dominant 43-34 comeback win over Auburn in which they came back from a 25-point deficit and scored 40 unanswered points as Rogers completed 44-of-55 passes for 415 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

So far this season, Rogers has completed 75.7% of his passes for 3,722 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions -- ranking No. 2 among FBS quarterbacks in total passing yardage behind only Bailey Zappe of WKU (4,195 yards).