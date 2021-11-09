Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

On Tuesday afternoon, the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award announced its 20 semifinalists, one of which is Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.

Rogers is accompanied by standout quarterbacks such as Nevada's Carson Strong, Ole Miss's Matt Corral and Alabama's Bryce Young. The award is the oldest and biggest award given to college quarterbacks.

Although the big award comes at the end of the season, the Davey O'Brien Foundation also gives out weekly awards for the top eight quarterback performances each week. Rogers has already been named to the Davey O'Brien Great Eight list three times this season for his performances against Texas A&M in week five, Vanderbilt in week eight and Kentucky in Week 9.

Rogers' playmaking ability at quarterback shows just how deserving he is of this award. As a true sophomore, he is 363-of-483 for 3,307 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He is ranked third nationally for his total yards this season, only behind Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky and Brennan Armstrong of Virginia. The next-closest SEC quarterback to him -- Young-- is still 552 yards behind Rogers with 2,755 yards. In terms of total passing touchdowns, Rogers is ranked No. 11 in the country and No. 2 in the SEC. Perhaps his most outstanding statistic is his completion percentage.

So far this season, Rogers has completed 75.2% of his passes, which leads the entire country. What makes this more impressive is the fact that he maintains that high of a completion percentage while throwing nearly double the number of passes of anyone else ranked in the top five.

Rogers ranks highly with many juniors and seniors across the country, and even if he does not win the award this year, expect him to be on the list for years to come. The finalists will be revealed near the end of the month, with the overall winner being announced in early December.