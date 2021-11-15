Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named Manning Award Star of the Week

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    QB Will Rogers Named Manning Award Star of the Week

    Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week.
    Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week following his team's 43-34 comeback victory over Auburn on Saturday.

    Rogers is in good company as Malik Cunningham (Louisville), Jalon Daniels (Kansas), Dequan Finn (Toledo), Phil Jurkovec (Boston College), Donovan Smith (Texas Tech), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) received the same honor Monday.

    In the game, Rogers was 44-of-55 passing for 415 yards with six touchdowns-- including five in the second half-- to lead his team to a 25-point comeback win, the largest in program history. 

    He became the first quarterback since 2000 to throw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns while maintaining an 80 percent completion percentage. Rogers also had twelve separate completions for 15 yards or more and posted his eighth straight game with at least 300 passing yards. Now, his Bulldogs sit at 6-4 and are bowl eligible for a record 12th straight season. 

    This is one of many accolades that Rogers' has received since Saturday's victory. Earlier today, he was tabbed the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season, which leads all SEC quarterbacks. He was also named the National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Athlon Sports as well as a finalist for the Conerly Trophy, which recognizes the best college football player in the state of Mississippi.

    With only two games left in the regular season, Rogers looks to lead his team to success and rack up many more awards in the process. 

