Make it Three: QB Will Rogers Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week After Win Over Auburn

    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    QB Will Rogers Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Conerly Trophy Finalist

    Mississippi State QB Will Rogers has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.
    Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after his impressive performance in the team's 43-34 victory over Auburn.

    Rogers led his team to a 25-point comeback over the Tigers on Saturday. In the game, he was 44-of-56 for 415 yards with six touchdowns. With the victory, head coach Mike Leach's Bulldogs became bowl eligible for the twelfth year in a row. 

    Despite throwing eight incompletions on 18 pass attempts in the first quarter and accounting for no scores, Rogers picked himself back up quickly. He had only four incompletions in the final three quarters and rallied his team from the 28-3 deficit that they found themselves in midway through the second quarter. His six touchdown passes-- five of which were thrown in the second half-- was both a career-high for him and a Mississippi State record. Rogers also accounted for 12 plays of 15 passing yards or more and recorded his eighth-straight game with at least 300 yards through the air. 

    This is Rogers' third SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor for the season. He was also recognized after his performances in the team's victories against Texas A&M and Kentucky.

    Rogers was also named a finalist for the C Spire Conerly Trophy. This prestigious award is given to the top college football player each season in the state of Mississippi. Last season's winner was wide receiver Elijah Moore from Ole Miss. MSU's most recent recipient of the award was running back Kylin Hill in 2019. 

