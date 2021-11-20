College Gameday Attendees in Ohio Claim Will Rogers as Mississippi's Best QB

A "College Gameday" sign in Columbus, Ohio, claimed that Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was the second-best at his position in the state of Mississippi.

It seems like college football fans in the North have strong opinions about who Mississippi's best college quarterback really is.

The sign, which said "Matt Corral is the 2nd best QB in MS," was spotted in a large crowd of fans on the set of "College Gameday" in Columbus, Ohio. Corral, Ole Miss's Heisman-contender quarterback, has been considered one of the top quarterbacks in the country all season. On the other hand, Mississippi State's true sophomore quarterback Will Rogers has had quite the season.

The sign stirred up some drama on social media, with fans of both Mississippi State and Ole Miss chiming in and taking a side.

If you look at it from a statistics-only perspective, it certainly looks like Rogers dominates in just about every way. This season, Rogers is 407-of-538 passing for 3,722 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 75.7% completion percentage is the highest of any quarterback in the nation, and he is third in total yardage and eighth in touchdowns.

Corral has had a great season for the Rebels. This year, he is 206-of-309 passing for 2,774 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is ranked 26th in completion percentage, 16th in total passing yards and 32nd in passing touchdowns. However, Corral is a huge problem on the ground. He has rushed for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games this year.

Each quarterback's performance in next Thursday's Egg Bowl should settle once and for all who had the best season. However, if Rogers' performance is getting attention in Ohio State territory, then it must be something special.