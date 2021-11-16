If Matt Corral is Mississippi's Top QB, Then Why Does Will Rogers Have Better Stats?

Despite the fact that Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is considered a top quarterback in the nation, MSU quarterback Will Rogers has put up better statistics throughout the season.

In a college football season that has seen some outstanding quarterback performances across the nation, two names have stood out repeatedly: Matt Corral and Will Rogers.

Rogers is the true sophomore quarterback leading Mike Leach's Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. This season, he is 407-of-538 passing with 3,722 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His Bulldogs are 6-4 on the season, with big wins coming over Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn.

On the other hand, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is a talented junior who is a top Heisman contender. Under the leadership of head coach Lane Kiffin, Corral is 206-of-309 passing for 2,774 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. His Rebels are 8-2 on the season.

On paper, Rogers looks like the better quarterback. Although Corral has far fewer interceptions, Rogers is much better in just about every other category. He has almost 1,000 more passing yards than Corral in the same amount of games, and his 75.7% completion percentage is much higher than the Ole Miss quarterback's 66.7%. Rogers has also thrown twelve more touchdowns than Corral.

Aside from statistics, Rogers has picked up more awards than Corral. He has received the SEC Offense Player of the Week honor three times-- that's the most of any other quarterback in the SEC, including Corral. Both quarterbacks are semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and have been nominated for the Conerly Trophy, which is awarded to the best college football player in Mississippi.

So, why isn't Rogers considered the better quarterback of the two? Part of it lies in the offensive schemes that each team runs. Leach's Air Raid offense relies on mostly short passes and a large amount of passing attempts, while Kiffin runs a more traditional offense. The fact that Corral is able to put up the numbers that he does in an offense that uses the run game and pass game almost evenly is impressive. There's no denying that Rogers is talented, but he is expected to put up those high yardage numbers in the Air Raid.

Most of Mississippi State's touchdowns come through the air. Out of the 37 touchdowns that the team has scored, only seven have come on the ground. On the contrary, Ole Miss has 28 rushing touchdowns and 17 passing touchdowns. Rogers is expected to score the majority of the Bulldogs' points, while Corral can rely on his teammates and himself on the ground.

Lastly, the difference in completion percentage looks like a big deal on paper, but it really comes down to how far each quarterback is throwing the ball. In keeping with the Air Raid offense, Rogers typically keeps his passes short and lets his talented receivers do the work. However, he does have moments when he airs the ball down the field more: for example, in Saturday's game against Auburn, he had 12 passes for 15 yards or more. Corral is known for his ability to throw the ball deep with incredible accuracy. Some of his best passes go for 40 or 50 yards.

The biggest advantage that Corral has over Rogers is his ability to run when necessary. Corral has rushed for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, which has greatly helped his team to victory. Rogers is not a dual-threat quarterback, as demonstrated by his rushing stats. This season, Rogers has rushed for an underwhelming -74 yards and has added zero touchdowns on the ground.

So, there are definitely reasons why Corral is considered the better quarterback in the state of Mississippi, and it all comes back to style and gameplay. Although Rogers easily has the better stats, he is expected to in the Air Raid offense. Corral can easily complete deep passes and relies on his run game almost as much as his passing game. However, none of this takes away from the success that Rogers has had on the field this season. His performance in the Air Raid offense has been impressive, and he continues to improve each week.

If there's anything that Rogers has proven this season, it's that he can compete at the highest level. In the next few years, he could easily be better than Corral and lead his team to greater success than they ever could have imagined.