Mississippi State Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll Ahead of Week 3
Mississippi State (2-0) remains undefeated heading into Week 3 of the 2022 college football season after the Bulldogs downed the Arizona Wildcats, 39-17 on the road in late-night action Saturday.
Despite winning both of their first two matchups by double-digits over opponents that are beyond the "cupcake" category, the Bulldogs remain unranked in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.
They have, though, received votes in both for the first two weeks of the season.
Here's a look at the latest standings for the AP Top 25. One of the most notable things here is the Georgia Bulldogs jumping the Alabama Crimson Tide for the No. 1 spot:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. Southern California
8. Oklahoma State
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. North Carolina State
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Wake Forest
20. Ole Miss
21. Texas
22. Penn State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Texas A&M
25. Oregon
Here's a look into every team receiving votes in the release:
Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1
Mississippi State will face LSU (1-1) up next on schedule as the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 17.