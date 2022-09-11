Skip to main content

Mississippi State Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll Ahead of Week 3

Mississippi State football received votes in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll with Week 3 action on the horizon.

Mississippi State (2-0) remains undefeated heading into Week 3 of the 2022 college football season after the Bulldogs downed the Arizona Wildcats, 39-17 on the road in late-night action Saturday.

Despite winning both of their first two matchups by double-digits over opponents that are beyond the "cupcake" category, the Bulldogs remain unranked in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

They have, though, received votes in both for the first two weeks of the season.

Here's a look at the latest standings for the AP Top 25. One of the most notable things here is the Georgia Bulldogs jumping the Alabama Crimson Tide for the No. 1 spot:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. Southern California

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. North Carolina State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon

Here's a look into every team receiving votes in the release:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

Mississippi State will face LSU (1-1) up next on schedule as the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 17.

