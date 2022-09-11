Mississippi State football sits at 2-0 after a 39-17 road win over the Arizona Wildcats and will aim to continue this success as the Bulldogs face the LSU Tigers (1-1) in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Despite MSU's success and the double-digit margins it has won its first two games by, the team remains unranked in the Coaches Poll despite receiving votes for the second consecutive week in a row.

Here's a look at the complete top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Oklahoma

7. Oklahoma State

8. Southern California

9. Michigan State

10. Kentucky

11. Arkansas

12. NC State

13. Miami

14. BYU

15. Utah

16. Tennessee

17. Ole Miss

18. Wake Forest

19. Baylor

20. Texas

21. Florida

22. Texas A&M

23. Penn State

24. Oregon

25. Pittsburgh

No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin were among the schools the dropped out this week.

Here's a look at every school that received votes:

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

There are certainly some questionable teams ranked above Mississippi State, but few polls emerge without some controversy within them, and this latest release is no different.

It will be interesting to see how this evolves moving into Week 3.