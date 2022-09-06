Mississippi State was among the teams that did not crack into the top-25 when the latest edition of the Coaches Poll was released, but the team did receive 34 votes after its 49-23 victory over Memphis in the season opener.

Seven SEC teams were ranked: Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 17), Florida (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 23).

Here's a look at the full standings:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. Southern California

13. NC State

14. Pittsburgh

15. Utah

16. Miami

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Ole Miss

24. Oregon

25. BYU

It will be interesting to watch how things shake out in Week 2 action in relation to the poll, with the Bulldogs set to hit the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.