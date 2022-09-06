Mississippi State Receives Votes in Coaches Poll
Mississippi State was among the teams that did not crack into the top-25 when the latest edition of the Coaches Poll was released, but the team did receive 34 votes after its 49-23 victory over Memphis in the season opener.
Seven SEC teams were ranked: Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 17), Florida (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 23).
Here's a look at the full standings:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Baylor
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan State
Read More
12. Southern California
13. NC State
14. Pittsburgh
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. Arkansas
18. Wisconsin
19. Florida
20. Kentucky
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Ole Miss
24. Oregon
25. BYU
It will be interesting to watch how things shake out in Week 2 action in relation to the poll, with the Bulldogs set to hit the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.