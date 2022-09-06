Skip to main content

Mississippi State Receives Votes in Coaches Poll

Mississippi State football received votes in the latest release of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Mississippi State was among the teams that did not crack into the top-25 when the latest edition of the Coaches Poll was released, but the team did receive 34 votes after its 49-23 victory over Memphis in the season opener.

Seven SEC teams were ranked: Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 17), Florida (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 23).

Here's a look at the full standings:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

12. Southern California

13. NC State

14. Pittsburgh

15. Utah

16. Miami

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Ole Miss

24. Oregon

25. BYU

It will be interesting to watch how things shake out in Week 2 action in relation to the poll, with the Bulldogs set to hit the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

USATSI_16358040
Football

Mississippi State Projected to Appear in Las Vegas Bowl by CBS Sports After Week 1 of the College Football Season

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_16970667
Football

Watch: Head Coach Mike Leach Talks Lightning Delays, Marriage and Arizona Wildcats

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18717206
Football

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman LaQuinston Sharp Receives SEC Weekly Honor

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17421497
Football

Three Key Takeaways from Mississippi State's 49-23 Rout of Memphis

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18905665
Football

See it: Dak Prescott Adds to Energized Season-Opener With Return to Mississippi State

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18985820
Football

Bulldogs QB Will Rogers 'Ticked Off' After Throwing for 450 Yards, 5 TDs

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18986321
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Dominant 49-23 Victory Over Memphis

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18985828
Football

Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's 49-23 Win Over Memphis

By Crissy Froyd