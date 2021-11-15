Former Ole Miss WR Commitment Announces Commitment to Mississippi State

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Former Ole Miss Commitment Announces Commitment to Mississippi State

    One former Ole Miss commitment is headed to Mississippi State.
    Former Ole Miss commitment Marquez Dortch is joining the Rebels' arch-rival to play out his college football career.

    The four-star wide receiver from Lucedale, Mississippi (George County), announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Monday afternoon. Dortch is one of two commitments Ole Miss lost on Sunday as Gautier (Miss.) offensive lineman Bryson Hurst also reopened his commitment.

    Dortch had previously been committed to the Rebels since January and will be a high element of speed to MSU's receiving corps -- and he's sure to get plenty of touches in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, which spreads the ball around a good bit between multiple different passing targets.

    The wideout tells Sports Illustrated that his reasoning for choosing the Bulldogs comes down to the environment, which has been so highly spoken of by a number of recruits.

    "They showed the most love and every time I go there, I feel like family," Dortch said of his decision.

    Dortch is listed as the No. 5 player in the state of Mississippi, and the No. 36 wide receiver in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite. There are nine offers for the wideout listed, including a number from the SEC.

