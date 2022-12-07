Mississippi State lost another player to the transfer portal on Wednesday when running back JJ Jernighan announced the news via Twitter.

"God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything," he wrote. "I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers, teammates, and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field."

The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last a life time and I am forever thankful for that. After careful consideration I would like to say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Jernighan saw action in three games in 2022, recording 31 rushing yards on seven carries. He also caught four passes for 17 yards and one touchdown. Over two seasons at MSU, he totals 55 rushing yards on 13 carries with 16 receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

He joins wide receiver Rara Thomas, quarterback Daniel Greek, running back JJ Jernighan, offensive lineman Reed Buys and wide receiver Christian "Scoobie" Ford among the Bulldogs looking for a change of scenery ahead of the 2023 season.