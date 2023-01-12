Former Mississippi State RB Ke'Travion Hargrove Announces Transfer Destination

Former Mississippi State running back Ke'Travion Hargrove is headed to Memphis to join the Tigers not incredibly far north of where he began his college football career with the Bulldogs.

The ex-Bulldogs rusher took to Twitter on Thursday with the news.

Hargrove was a highly-touted prospect out of Ruston High School in Ruston, Louisiana, choosing Mississippi State over the likes of Louisiana Tech, Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina. According to the 247Sports Composite, Hargrove was a four-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 20 running back, No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 310 player in thew nation for the Class of 2021.

He saw action in four contests during the 2021 season, but did not see the field in 2022 as Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious Marks held the top roles for the Bulldogs at running back within the Bulldogs' Air Raid offense under Mike Leach.

How much of a role he plays with a change of scenery in a new running backs room will be something to watch as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season.