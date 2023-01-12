Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State RB Ke'Travion Hargrove Announces Transfer Destination

Ex-Bulldogs running back Ke'Travion Hargrove announced where he was headed next Thursday.

Former Mississippi State running back Ke'Travion Hargrove is headed to Memphis to join the Tigers not incredibly far north of where he began his college football career with the Bulldogs.

The ex-Bulldogs rusher took to Twitter on Thursday with the news.

Hargrove was a highly-touted prospect out of Ruston High School in Ruston, Louisiana, choosing Mississippi State over the likes of Louisiana Tech, Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina. According to the 247Sports Composite, Hargrove was a four-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 20 running back, No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 310 player in thew nation for the Class of 2021.

He saw action in four contests during the 2021 season, but did not see the field in 2022 as Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious Marks held the top roles for the Bulldogs at running back within the Bulldogs' Air Raid offense under Mike Leach. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How much of a role he plays with a change of scenery in a new running backs room will be something to watch as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season.

USATSI_13549080
Football

Mississippi State Reportedly Expected to Hire App State Offensive Coordinator

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19770294
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Falls 58-50 On the Road Against Georgia

By Colin James
USATSI_19615097
Football

Zach Arnett Comments on Hire of David Turner As Defensive Line Coach

By Colin James
USATSI_19054633
Football

David Turner Returning to Mississippi State as Defensive Line Coach

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19229258
Football

Mississippi State Lands UCLA Transfer Kicker

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19713457
Football

Mississippi State Football: Reviewing the 2022 Season

By Colin James
USATSI_19054633
Football

Where Mississippi State Finished in the Final AP Poll

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19732058
Basketball

Sam Purcell Talks Bulldogs' Narrow 58-51 Loss to South Carolina

By Crissy Froyd