Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson recently announced he was entering the transfer portal and it won't be much longer before the world knows where he's landing next.

According to a host of reports, including one from Keith Niebuhr of On3 Sports, Johnson will make it public on Jan. 3.

Expected possible destinations for Johnson include a return to Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina, Louisville and Syracuse. According to On3 Sports, the Tigers are currently the program most favored to land Johnson with a 38.1% chance to bring him on board.

Johnson has been one of MSU's most valuable pieces on offense and certainly made his presence felt in a 2022 season in which the Bulldogs and head coach Mike Leach ran the ball more than they ever have.

His versatile presence is and can be a notable impact-maker for any team that includes Johnson in the fold as the Air Raid offense demands and molds running backs that can effectively block and catch the ball out of the backfield in addition to playing their traditional role.

Johnson finished out the regular season with 488 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries, adding 48 receptions for 285 yards through the air. Over three seasons at MSU, he totals 1,198 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 89 carries with 149 catches for 864 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.