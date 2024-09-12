Mississippi State Football Leads SEC in Unique Category
When Mississippi State hired Jeff Lebby to replace Zach Arnett, it did so with one goal in mind. Ignite an offense that slumped to 21.8 points per game in 2023 and ranked 114th nationally in plays of 20 yards or more. So far, with Baylor transfer Blake Shapen as his triggerman, Lebby has been up to the challenge.
The Bulldogs have successfully taken the top off defenses in each of the first two games with Eastern Kentucky and Arizona State. In fact, Mississippi State is the only SEC school to produce a wide receiver with at least 100 receiving yards and one TD in back-to-back games. Jordan Mosley did it in the opener with the Colonels while Kevin Coleman Jr. hit the mark last Saturday versus the Sun Devils.
There's a lot to like about the MSU passing attack. But perhaps the best part is the best is yet to come. Shapen is still just two games into his Bulldog career, so he'll continue to get more comfortable with the system. And big-play UTEP transfer Kelly Akharaiyi, who was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2023, has just one catch as he recovers from an injury. There's cautious optimism Akharaiyi is getting close to full strength which would make the receiving corps even deeper and more explosive.
The Mississippi State passing game will be on display this Saturday with a 7:30 ET visit from Toledo.