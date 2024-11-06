Mississippi State Football Standout Earns Week 10 National Award Recognition
First-year transfer Davon Booth continues to make big plays for Mississippi State. This past week, his playmaking was honored by one of college football's national award committees.
The Paul Hornung Award, which recognizes the game's most versatile high-performers, included Booth on its Week 10 honor roll for his all-around play versus UMass.
Against the Minutemen, Booth touched the ball 15 times in three different ways for 161 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball 11 times for 76 yards and a 30-yard score, had a 24-yard reception, and handled three kickoffs, including a 40-yarder that set up a touchdown drive.
Booth has been a key portal addition this season as a running back and a return specialist.
He leads the Bulldogs in rushing, has caught four TD passes, and ranks second in the SEC in kickoff return average.
Booth is an instinctive and shifty ball carrier, with the quicks to explode into daylight.
Starkville is the third stop of his college football journey since leaving El Monte (Calif.) High School. He spent two years at Cerritos College and one season at Utah State, where he led the Aggies in rushing with 805 yards.
Booth and the Bulldogs travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday.