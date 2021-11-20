Can the Bulldogs Make the Sugar Bowl?: How Possible it is and What Needs to Happen

With only two regular-season games left, here is how everything must end for Mississippi State to make it to the Sugar Bowl.

Mississippi State sits at 6-4 on the season with regular-season games against Tennessee State and Ole Miss left to play.

The Bulldogs became bowl-eligible for the 12th straight season after defeating the Auburn Tigers 43-34 last weekend. Although they are projected to go to the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4, there is still a slight possibility that MSU can make a coveted Sugar Bowl appearance.

The Sugar Bowl is played between the SEC champions and the Big 12 champions unless either of those teams makes it to the playoffs. If that's the case, then the SEC will send its highest-ranked team that is not in the playoffs. Currently, MSU is No. 25 in the CFP rankings. In front of them are Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas. Here's what must happen to Mississippi State-- and the other teams-- if the Bulldogs want to spend New Year's Day in New Orleans.

Mississippi State: win out

The Bulldogs should win this weekend against Tennessee State, but they face a bigger challenge next Thursday against Ole Miss. The team needs to have a big win over the Rebels to give themselves the best chance of being ranked highly. If State ends the regular season 8-4 and a few other things fall into place with the other SEC teams, then they are in a much more favorable position to make it to the Sugar Bowl.

Ole Miss: lose the last two

The Rebels are the SEC team currently projected to make it to the Sugar Bowl, but anything can happen to change that. They will face Vanderbilt this weekend and Mississippi State next Thursday in the Egg Bowl. Ole Miss will need to drop the last two games to finish the year tied with MSU at 8-4. If it comes down to that, then MSU would win the head-to-head matchup, have the better SEC record and likely be the higher-ranked team.

Georgia: win the next two, but lose the SEC championship

Georgia has been the unanimous No. 1 in every poll for the last few weeks. They sit at 10-0 on the year and have a great chance of making the playoffs. The Bulldogs need to finish the regular season 12-0 but then lose to whichever team they face in the SEC championship-- most likely the Alabama Crimson Tide. Even with one loss in the SEC championship, Georgia should make it into the playoffs just fine.

Alabama: win out, including the SEC championship

No. 2 Alabama has only one loss on the season, but they need to win out and win the SEC championship if the Tide wants a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Sure, they could make it with two losses-- they're Alabama after all-- but winning out would solidify their playoff appearance. With both Alabama and Georgia in the playoffs, the door would be open for another SEC team to make it to the Sugar Bowl.

Texas A&M: lose once

Although the Bulldogs already have the advantage over the Aggies in the SEC standings, the Sugar Bowl wants the SEC's highest-ranked team. TAMU needs to lose to either Prairie View or LSU to finish the season 8-4 and drop in the rankings. Losing to both would be ideal, but it is not necessary.

Arkansas: lose (badly) to Alabama

This is the most feasible possibility: the Razorbacks play Alabama this weekend and have a pretty good chance of being throttled by the Crimson Tide. A bad loss would likely knock them out of the rankings. With one more loss, Arkansas would finish the season 8-4. Although that would be the same record as Mississippi State-- and Arkansas has the head-to-head victory-- Mississippi State would likely jump ahead in the rankings if they were to win out just because of how late in the season it is.

With all of that being said, here is how it would shake out in the end.

Georgia: 12-1 with SEC Championship loss and CFP appearance

Alabama: 12-1 with SEC Championship win and CFP appearance

Mississippi State: 8-4, with statement wins to end the season

Ole Miss: 8-4, with bad losses to end the season

Arkansas: 8-4, with a blowout loss to get knocked out of the rankings

Texas A&M: 8-4, with the worst 8-4 record out of all SEC teams