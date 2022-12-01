Two players found their name on the list when Pro Football Focus released its college All-SEC team at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

Both cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and special teams ace Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin were named to the first-team on defense and special teams, respectively. Center LaQuinston Sharp was also named to the third-team offense, as was former Bulldogs wideout Malik Heath, who transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the season.

This marks just some of the recognition Forbes he was snubbed earlier in the week, not named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award despite positing a record-breaking season on the national level and recording better stats than all three of the players who made the cut.

Forbes made history within the Bulldogs secondary, setting the SEC and FBS record for most career pick-sixes. He totaled three on the 2022 season to bring his total to six, an FBS record. That's more than the mere three receptions he allowed to opposing pass-catchers on the year.

Griffin has also quickly developed as a player opponents are timid to kick it to as he ended out the regular season averaging 32.26 return yards per kick, making him the national leader in the category.

It will be interesting to see what they future holds for this trio that will leave an impact in Starkville as Forbes stands out perhaps the most as a projected early-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.