Skip to main content

Mississippi State Football: Time, TV Schedule Announced for Matchup Against Alabama

The Bulldogs will face the Crimson Tide in a primetime evening contest.

The SEC has announced starting times and TV schedules for each of the five Week 8 matchups, including the much-anticipated meeting between Alabama and Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will square off at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa; although it's just a short drive from Starkville, MSU will be on the road in a tough environment for the second consecutive week. ESPN will televise the matchup. 

Mississippi State has not won on the road against the formidable championship team since 2006 when Sylvester Croom led his team to a 24-16 victory. The Bulldogs have not notched a victory in a late game against Alabama in the 21st century.

The matchup will be tough for the Bulldogs, but they certainly have the potential to pull off the upset. The program is currently ranked 16th in the nation and has pulled off impressive wins over Texas A&M and Arkansas, with a Top-25 matchup against Kentucky on the horizon. 

Here is the complete schedule for every SEC matchup that will take place on Oct. 22. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UT-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 3:00 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

USATSI_19158571
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Where Each Program Stands Ahead of Week 7

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19050287
Football

Mississippi State's Offensive Line Shines in Win Over Arkansas

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19198309
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Earns SEC Honor Following Standout Performance Against Arkansas

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19158571
Football

Mississippi State Trolls Arkansas Following Saturday's Double-Digit Victory

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19158813
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19106561
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Arkansas, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17064003
Football

Mississippi State Football: Previewing Saturday's Matchup Against Arkansas

By Colin James
USATSI_17661975
Football

Former Mississippi State Star KJ Wright Named to 2022 SEC Football Legends Class

By Elizabeth Keen