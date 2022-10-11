Mississippi State Football: Time, TV Schedule Announced for Matchup Against Alabama

The SEC has announced starting times and TV schedules for each of the five Week 8 matchups, including the much-anticipated meeting between Alabama and Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will square off at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa; although it's just a short drive from Starkville, MSU will be on the road in a tough environment for the second consecutive week. ESPN will televise the matchup.

Mississippi State has not won on the road against the formidable championship team since 2006 when Sylvester Croom led his team to a 24-16 victory. The Bulldogs have not notched a victory in a late game against Alabama in the 21st century.

The matchup will be tough for the Bulldogs, but they certainly have the potential to pull off the upset. The program is currently ranked 16th in the nation and has pulled off impressive wins over Texas A&M and Arkansas, with a Top-25 matchup against Kentucky on the horizon.

Here is the complete schedule for every SEC matchup that will take place on Oct. 22.

UT-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 3:00 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network