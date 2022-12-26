Skip to main content

FCS Transfer WR Includes Mississippi State in Final Four

Missisisppi State could snag a wideout from the FCS ranks in the near future.

It's officially transfer portal season across college football, and like several other teams, Mississippi State has both gained some and lost some.

One of the newest additions the Bulldogs could make in the near future is FCS transfer wide receiver Freddie Roberson, who entered the portal out of Eastern Washington and could use his additional year of eligibility in the SEC ranks.

Roberson released his final four Friday, announcing he had narrowed down his options to Mississippi State, BYU, Fresno State and Washington State. He will announce his commitment in just over two weeks with the date set for Jan. 13.

He's been efficient for the Eagles, though it's easy to get the sense he could blossom and make his name more known in a role with a team at a higher level of football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the 2022 season, Roberson tallied 45 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns. So far in his career at EWU after initially redshirting in 2018, he totals 141 catches for 2,266 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also logged one rushing score back in 2020.

It will be interesting to see where Roberson lands, and he could certainly be a welcomed add for a MSU team that had some inconsistency at wide receiver in 2022 and could still stand to add more talent at the position.

USATSI_15223105
Football

Mississippi State Football Transfer RB Dillon Johnson Sets Commitment Date

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17524432
Football

NFL Football: Dak Prescott Leads Dallas Cowboys Past Philadelphia Eagles

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19464022
Football

Houston and Missouri Pay Tribute to Mike Leach During Respective Bowl Games

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19509734
Football

Illinois RB Opts Out Ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl Matchup Against Mississippi State

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_13549080
Football

Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19497707
Football

247 Sports Releases Updated SEC Recruiting Rankings Following National Signing Day

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19615097
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett Addresses Future of the Bulldogs in Introductory Press Conference

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19054633
Football

Early Signing Day Tracker: Who Mississippi State is Adding For 2023

By Crissy Froyd