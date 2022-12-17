Mississippi State football added a punter via the transfer portal as UCF's Andrew Osteen announced his commitment earlier this week.

"Blessed to announce I’ll be finishing my last season at Mississippi State!", Osteen tweeted on Friday, tagging several members of the MSU staff.

Osteen appeared in 13 games for the Knights and nailed 12 punts this season for an average of 39.75 yards per attempt.

He saw action in every contest from 2020 onward as the team’s holder and started two games as a punter, starting every game the following year in 2021.

Over his career at UCF, he attempted 180 punts for a total of 7,560 yards, an averaging 42 yards per punt. Knights head coach Gus Malzahn made a switch and gave the job to true freshman Mitch McCarthy this season, making it unsurprising that Osteen would transfer at this point.

This is an important addition with Bulldogs punter Archer Trafford currently in the portal and with George Georgopoulos out of eligibility.